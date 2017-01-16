Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) Sh...

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,443,965 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 37,423,495 shares.

