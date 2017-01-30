Energy supplier SSE loses 50,000 cust...

Energy supplier SSE loses 50,000 customers to rival companies

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

SSE lost customers despite its announcement in November that it is freezing household energy prices until at least April 2017 SSE has seen 50,000 customers desert it in favour of rival energy suppliers as it flagged a "volatile" energy market. The big six player announced in November that it will be freezing household energy prices until at least April 2017, but a third quarter trading update showed that it continued haemorrhaging customers in the three months to December 31, leaving it with a total of 8.08 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's new Powerpack battery storage project i... 5 hr Solarman 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Mon who monitors them 50
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Jan 28 Donald duck Von T... 17
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Jan 23 Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Jan 22 Charles 10
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC