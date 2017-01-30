Energy supplier SSE loses 50,000 customers to rival companies
SSE lost customers despite its announcement in November that it is freezing household energy prices until at least April 2017 SSE has seen 50,000 customers desert it in favour of rival energy suppliers as it flagged a "volatile" energy market. The big six player announced in November that it will be freezing household energy prices until at least April 2017, but a third quarter trading update showed that it continued haemorrhaging customers in the three months to December 31, leaving it with a total of 8.08 million.
