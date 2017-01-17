Energy industry group concerned by Trump's protectionist inaugural address

Donald Trump's fiercely protectionist inaugural address is a clarion call for Canada to nurture its relationships with other countries and do everything possible to access markets abroad, the head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said Friday. Tim McMillan said he made it a point to attend Trump's inauguration as president in Washington in part due to concerns that U.S. policy changes could threaten Canada's energy industry.

