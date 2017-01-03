Encana expects 2017 profit margin will be 25% higher than projected in October
Encana Corp. says it's even more optimistic about its prospects in 2017 than it was a few months ago. The Calgary-based oil and gas company now expects its corporate profit margin to be above US$10 per barrel of oil equivalent.
