El Chapo hauled off to U.S. jail that has held terrorists
In a scene U.S. authorities had dreamed of for decades, Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was hauled into an American courtroom Friday and then taken away to an ultra-secure jail that has held some of the world's most dangerous terrorists and mobsters. Holding his unshackled hands behind his back, a dazed-looking Guzman entered a not-guilty plea through his lawyers to drug trafficking and other charges at a Brooklyn courthouse ringed by squad cars, officers with assault rifles and bomb-sniffing dogs.
