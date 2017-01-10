Edison wants to use $570 million to e...

Edison wants to use $570 million to electrify trucks, ports, buses and ride-sharing

Read more: Press-Telegram

In a move signaling its commitment to electric-powered transit, Southern California Edison filed a plan with state regulators adding charging stations for powering plug-in electric buses, trucks, cargo equipment and passenger cars. ROSEMEAD >> In a move signaling its commitment to electric-powered transit, Southern California Edison filed a plan with state regulators Friday that would fund the installation of charging stations for plug-in electric buses, trucks, cargo equipment and ride-sharing fleets.

