Edison wants to use $570 million to electrify trucks, ports, buses and ride-sharing

In a move signaling its commitment to electric-powered transit, Southern California Edison filed a plan with state regulators adding charging stations for powering plug-in electric buses, trucks, cargo equipment and passenger cars. ROSEMEAD >> In a move signaling its commitment to electric-powered transit, Southern California Edison filed a plan with state regulators Friday that would fund the installation of charging stations for plug-in electric buses, trucks, cargo equipment and ride-sharing fleets.

