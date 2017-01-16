Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash victims

Neighbors living near Duke Energy's unlined coal ash pits around North Carolina are being offered payment of future water bills plus a $5,000 "goodwill" payment to households concerned their water wells could be polluted with heavy metals. The country's largest electric company says its one-time payment offer comes after property owners complained about the prospects of depressed property values, new water bills and new disruptions.

