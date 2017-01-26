Duke Energy Duke Energy gives moms, d...

Duke Energy Duke Energy gives moms, dads 6 weeks of fully paid parental leave

Duke Energy for the first time is offering its employees fully paid parental leave - totaling six weeks - to bolster work-family balance and help attract and retain highly skilled workers. The new benefit, effective Jan. 1, catapults Duke Energy to near the front of the pack among the nation's largest electric utilities, most of which do not offer dedicated paid parental leave.

