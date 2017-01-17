DTE Energy DTE Energy's 2016 electric infrastructure projects bring...
DTE Energy's investments in smart meters, smart technologies and overall infrastructure modernization have improved service quality, resulting in 70 percent more reliable power for customers in 2016 compared to 2014. These energy grid projects mark a milestone in a multi-year plan to provide reliable energy for customers while keeping rates below the national average.
