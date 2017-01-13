Donald Trump names Rudy Giuliani as c...

Donald Trump names Rudy Giuliani as cybersecurity adviser

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

President-elect Donald Trump named former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani as an informal adviser on cybersecurity, according to the presidential transition office. Giuliani, who heads the cybersecurity consulting firm Giuliani Partners, will serve as an adviser on finding solutions to cyber incursions in the private sector and to advise the government on possible responses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC