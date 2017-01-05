Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock ...

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the energy company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) 6 hr Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... 14 hr Tax Them Blind 19
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,980

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC