Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant
New York will be able to make up for lost electricity generation after the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant shuts down in 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, announcing a deal between state officials and plant-owner Entergy Corp. that will close the facility by 2021. Sitting along the lower Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City, Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power - an amount that the company says is the equivalent of a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.
