Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of India...

Cuomo: NY can absorb closing of Indian Point nuke plant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

New York will be able to make up for lost electricity generation after the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant shuts down in 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, announcing a deal between state officials and plant-owner Entergy Corp. that will close the facility by 2021. Sitting along the lower Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City, Indian Point produces 2,000 megawatts of electrical power - an amount that the company says is the equivalent of a quarter of the power used in New York City and Westchester County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 2 hr Cuddles7668 36
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC