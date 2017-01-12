Corridor Resources secures new explor...

Corridor Resources secures new exploration licence for Old Harry prospect

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Corridor Resources Inc. has been granted more time to explore the Old Harry oil and gas prospect off the coast of Newfoundland despite objections from environmentalists. The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board issued the new four-year, 51,780-hectare exploration licence Sunday in a move that required federal and provincial approval.

