Corridor Resources secures new exploration licence for Old Harry prospect
Corridor Resources Inc. has been granted more time to explore the Old Harry oil and gas prospect off the coast of Newfoundland despite objections from environmentalists. The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board issued the new four-year, 51,780-hectare exploration licence Sunday in a move that required federal and provincial approval.
