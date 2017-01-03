Correction: Great Lakes-Nuclear Waste...

Correction: Great Lakes-Nuclear Waste story

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

In a story Jan. 3 about a proposal to store nuclear waste underground near Lake Huron, The Associated Press incorrectly identified an organization that opposes the plan. The group's name is Stop the Great Lakes Nuclear Dump, not Stop the Nuclear Dump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... 6 hr inbred Genius 17
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 30 TRUMP a PUPPET 29
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,032

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC