Consumers Energy to Finish Installing Upgraded Meters in 2017
From Mackinaw City to Monroe, Consumers Energy will have installed 1.8 million new meters across Michigan by the end of 2017. The completion of the five-year statewide project will allow electric customers to track their energy usage more closely online and identify ways to save energy and money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|21 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|33
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC