Consumers Energy expects installation of 1.8 million meters

8 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Consumers Energy expects to have 1.8 million new meters installed across Michigan's Lower Peninsula by the end of the year. The Jackson-based utility says the work will mark the completion of a five-year project that will allow electric customers to track their energy usage more closely online.

