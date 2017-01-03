Company stands by plan to bury nuke w...

Company stands by plan to bury nuke waste near Lake Huron

A Canadian company that wants to bury waste from nuclear power plants less than a mile from Lake Huron says a study of alternative sites has found none better than a location already being considered. Ontario Power Generation says it has submitted additional information requested by the Canadian environment ministry, which has delayed a final ruling on the proposal.

