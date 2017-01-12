Companies increasing energy storage developments as renewables grow
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Companies increasing energy storage developments as renewables grow. In it, Canada.com reports that:
The rise of renewable power has created a need for energy storage that companies are fulfilling with underwater balloons, multi-tonne flywheels and decades-old designs. The need for energy storage comes from the temporary and sometimes unpredictable nature of renewable energy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
"The roughly $900-million project in eastern Ontario pumps water up into the mine pit when there's extra energy, and then lets it run out through a turbine when more energy is needed."
The same process that is proposed for the old Eagle Mountain mine is southern California. Near by are several solar power tower and solar PV projects generating megawatts of energy each hour of the day.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|11 hr
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|Sat
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC