There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Companies increasing energy storage developments as renewables grow. In it, Canada.com reports that:

The rise of renewable power has created a need for energy storage that companies are fulfilling with underwater balloons, multi-tonne flywheels and decades-old designs. The need for energy storage comes from the temporary and sometimes unpredictable nature of renewable energy.

Solarman

La Quinta, CA

#1 21 hrs ago
"The roughly $900-million project in eastern Ontario pumps water up into the mine pit when there's extra energy, and then lets it run out through a turbine when more energy is needed."

The same process that is proposed for the old Eagle Mountain mine is southern California. Near by are several solar power tower and solar PV projects generating megawatts of energy each hour of the day.
Chicago, IL

