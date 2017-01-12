City worries about tax losses with ut...

City worries about tax losses with utility plant's closing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Officials in a southeast Michigan community are concerned about declining tax revenue when a coal-fired power plant finally shuts down. About a third of River Rouge's tax revenue comes from the DTE Energy Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... 14 hr Jackazz 1
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Sat Mosaic pollutes 24
News York Water getting the lead out quicklya Sat Mosaic pollutes 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Sat Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,326 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC