Chicago group withdraws Guzman's Public Enemy No. 1 title

In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, appears in a New York courtroom on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after being extradited by Mexico to face federal drug trafficking and other charges. Guzman entered a not-guilty plea through his court-appointed lawyer and will be held without bail in a jail that has handled terror suspects and mobsters.

