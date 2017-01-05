Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) SVP Ed Lehotsky Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock
Cheniere Energy, Inc. SVP Ed Lehotsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $423,600.00.
