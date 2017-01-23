Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Cheniere Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas related businesses. The company owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana through its 57.9% ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. , which is a publicly traded partnership that the company created in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|30 min
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|16 hr
|Charles
|10
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC