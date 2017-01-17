CenterPoint Energy CenterPoint Energy receives EEI's Emergency...
The Edison Electric Institute recently presented CenterPoint Energy with the association's "Emergency Recovery Award" for its outstanding power restoration efforts after severe thunderstorms and flooding hit Houston in April 2016. The award is presented twice annually to EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Sun
|Jackazz
|1
|In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15)
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|24
|York Water getting the lead out quicklya
|Jan 14
|Mosaic pollutes
|1
|Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08)
|Jan 14
|Town got Hush cash
|122
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|44
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC