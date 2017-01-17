CenterPoint Energy CenterPoint Energy receives EEI's Emergency...

CenterPoint Energy CenterPoint Energy...

The Edison Electric Institute recently presented CenterPoint Energy with the association's "Emergency Recovery Award" for its outstanding power restoration efforts after severe thunderstorms and flooding hit Houston in April 2016. The award is presented twice annually to EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events.

