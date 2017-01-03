CenterPoint Energy announces 2017 earnings guidance of $1.25 to $1.33 per diluted share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. announces expected earnings on a guidance basis for 2017 to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.33 per diluted share and reaffirms its expected earnings on a guidance basis to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.20 per diluted share for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016. In addition to these drivers, the company expects lower interest expense and a full year of dividend income from CenterPoint's investment in Enable's preferred units.

