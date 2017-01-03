Canadian Natural Resources fined $10K...

Canadian Natural Resources fined $10K following fatal Alberta oilsands accident

18 hrs ago

Canadian Natural Resources has been fined $10,000 by Alberta's professional engineering society - the maximum allowed - following an investigation into an accident at an oilsands site that killed two and injured five others. The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta says the company has admitted to unprofessional conduct on how it dealt with contract engineers.

