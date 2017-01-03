Canada Stocks-TSX jumps to 20-month high as oil rallies
Jan 3 Canada's main stock index vaulted more than 1 percent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than 20 months on the first trading day of 2017, as a jump in oil prices helped energy stocks lead a broad-based gain. The most influential movers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 1.9 percent to C$44.74, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which advanced 2.8 percent to C$43.97.
