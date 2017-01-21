California Utilities Want $1 Billion to Promote Electric Cars

California's utilities are asking for more than $1 billion to spend on electric car-charging stations that will help the state meet its goal of getting 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2025. Edison International's Southern California Edison utility asked state regulators on Friday for permission to collect $570 million from customers over five years to pay for, among other things, equipment installations that'll support about 1,800 charging stations for electric trucks.

