California Utilities Want $1 Billion ...

California Utilities Want $1 Billion to Promote Electric Cars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

California's utilities are asking for more than $1 billion to spend on electric car-charging stations that will help the state meet its goal of getting 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2025. Edison International's Southern California Edison utility asked state regulators on Friday for permission to collect $570 million from customers over five years to pay for, among other things, equipment installations that'll support about 1,800 charging stations for electric trucks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Fri no better without... 49
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
News In Blue Mound, turning the valves on a new city... (Oct '15) Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 24
News York Water getting the lead out quicklya Jan 14 Mosaic pollutes 1
News Power generating station beginning to take shape (Jan '08) Jan 14 Town got Hush cash 122
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC