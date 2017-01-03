Cabinet picks must do more than Trump to avoid conflicts
In this Nov. 7, 2016, file photo, ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. President-elect Donald Trump and his pick for secretary of state, Tillerson, have much in common.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Mon
|Lawrence Wolf
|35
|UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ...
|Jan 5
|The Real Donald T...
|1
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 5
|Double Hornby jeo...
|48
|Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t...
|Jan 4
|Tax Them Blind
|18
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Dec 26
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC