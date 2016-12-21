Buy-one-get-one free offer at Blaze P...

Buy-one-get-one free offer at Blaze Pizza

Take the chain's 2017 pledge to "keep it real" and get a coupon code good for a free pizza when you buy one. The offer is redeemable through the Blaze mobile app , which is free to download.

