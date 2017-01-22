Sue Clark-Johnson was professor of practice at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2010 to 2015 ASU creates endowed professorship to honor Sue Clark-Johnson, former Republic publisher PHOENIX -- Sue Clark-Johnson was professor of practice at Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2010 to 2015 Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kf9Lcd Arizona State University is creating an endowed faculty position in honor of the late Sue Clark-Johnson, former publisher of The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com . ASU President Michael M. Crow described Clark-Johnson, who died two years ago this month, as a pioneer who embraced bold innovation.

