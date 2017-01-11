Ask Tillerson about ExxonMobil's Afri...

Ask Tillerson about ExxonMobil's Africa deals, watchdog says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

An anti-corruption watchdog says the U.S. Senate should ask ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson about oil deals in Nigeria and other African countries that allegedly undermine anti-corruption policies. Global Witness issued the statement Wednesday, when Tillerson was expected to face pointed questions at a Senate confirmation hearing as President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 44
News UPDATE 1-U.S. Democrats, citing Russia, Exxon, ... Jan 5 The Real Donald T... 1
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 5 Double Hornby jeo... 48
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... Jan 4 Tax Them Blind 18
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,706 • Total comments across all topics: 277,818,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC