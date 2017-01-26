Angry congressional lawmakers erupt, ...

Angry congressional lawmakers erupt, seek ways to curb Trump immigration order

15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Members of Congress in both parties erupted with anger and concern Sunday over President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring immigrants and others from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States. But whether Congress will take action to overturn the order, or at least be able to get swift answers about how thoroughly the administration has considered its implications, was unclear.

