AltaGas buying energy firm WGL Holdings for $6 billion to expand U.S. foothold

AltaGas Ltd. is buying WGL Holdings Inc. for $6 billion in the latest Canadian blockbuster takeover of a U.S. energy company. "We are fortunate to be buying a storied company with nearly 170 years of history, which in many ways is nearly the mirrored image of AltaGas," said company chief executive David Harris on an analyst call Wednesday.

