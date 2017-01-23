A timeline of the Keystone XL oil pip...

A timeline of the Keystone XL oil pipeline

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Notable events in the dispute over the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which is slated to run from Canada to U.S. refineries in the Gulf Coast. March 2008 " The U.S. State Department issues a presidential permit for a $5.2 billion Keystone pipeline to transport crude oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... 4 hr BuildTheWall 2
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Mon Hoo 2
News Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist... Mon Most Scientists R... 4
News Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10) Sun Charles 10
News Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08) Jan 20 no better without... 49
News Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day... Jan 18 Solarman 3
News BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ... Jan 15 Jackazz 1
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC