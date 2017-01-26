A chronological look at the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project
Since TransCanada Corp. first proposed the 1,897-kilometre Keystone XL pipeline, the project has been studied, stalled, slammed and hyped - all amid political pressure from interests on all sides of the debate. July 2008: TransCanada Corp. and ConocoPhillips, joint owners of the Keystone Pipeline, propose a major extension to the network, dubbed Keystone XL to carry hundreds of thousands of barrels of oilsands bitumen from Alberta to Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Think global warming's a fraud? These scientist...
|Jan 23
|Most Scientists R...
|4
|Planned power outages today in La Puente and In... (May '10)
|Jan 22
|Charles
|10
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Jan 20
|no better without...
|49
|Duke Energy Duke Energy turned N.C.'s sunny day...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|3
|BRIEF-Lowe's preps for layoffs as it shifts to ...
|Jan 15
|Jackazz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC