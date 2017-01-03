2 Ontario First Nations suing TransCa...

2 Ontario First Nations suing TransCanada over pipeline consultation process

Two indigenous communities in northern Ontario are suing TransCanada in a bid to expand the pipeline consultation process to include maintenance operations. TransCanada wants to conduct what it calls integrity digs on a nearly 30-kilometre stretch of natural gas pipeline that runs through traditional territories of the Aroland First Nation and Ginoogaming First Nation.

