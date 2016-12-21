Xcel Energy flips switch on new plant, more than doubling solar energy generation in Minnesota
Finishing touches were made last week on Excel's North Star project near North Branch, which will generate enough electricity to power 20,000 homes. Xcel Energy last week flipped the switch on the North Star project in Chisago County, one of the largest solar plants in the Midwest.
