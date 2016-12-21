UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions companies, pe...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions companies, people over Russia actions in Ukraine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 The United States on Tuesday blacklisted seven Russian businessmen and eight companies and government enterprises over Russia's annexation of Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement. The sanctions come a month before U.S. President Barack Obama hands over power to President-elect Donald Trump, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and said it would be good if the two countries could get along.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... 3 min tomin cali 1
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... 2 hr spocko 74
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 4 hr bldg seven 23
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... 7 hr Fundie Sniffling 4
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC