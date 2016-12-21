China's state oil and gas majors are set to import record levels of liquified natural gas this month, betting on robust demand during the cold winter months and helping lift Asian prices to their highest in nearly two years. Trade flows data on Thomson Reuters Eikon shows 7.33 million cubic metres of LNG, equivalent to 3.33 million tonnes, are heading to China for delivery this month.
