Tillerson Climate-Change Testimony Sought Before Trump Sworn In

Lawyers for teenagers claiming the U.S. government failed to protect the environment from global warming plan to question under oath President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State the day before the Jan. 20 inauguration on his knowledge of climate change. Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson's testimony is being sought by lawyers representing 21 children and teenagers seeking to prove that oil and gas industry groups "have known about the dangers of climate change since the 1960s and have successfully worked to prevent the government" from taking action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.