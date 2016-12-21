Texas community wants off list of sites for ExxonMobil chemical plant ...
One of two Texas communities that are in competition with south Louisiana for a giant Exxon Mobil Corp. petrochemical plant is asking the company to strike it from consideration. Earlier this year, Exxon Mobil officials said Ascension and St. James parishes are in the running for a "world-scale" petrochemical complex to be developed by ExxonMobil Chemical Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC