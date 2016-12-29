TD Leads Canadian Stock Sales as Energy Deals Fuel Record Year 3 hours ago

TD Leads Canadian Stock Sales as Ener...

TD Leads Canadian Stock Sales as Energy Deals Fuel Record Year

6 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Toronto-Dominion Bank took top spot for managing Canadian stock sales in 2016 as large energy deals led by pipeline operator TransCanada Corp. helped set a record for equity financings. The amount raised from initial public offerings, secondary sales and equity-linked securities reached C$50.4 billion , up 17 percent from 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

