Tapstone Energy announces new CEO
Tapstone Energy announced the naming of Steven C. Dixon as Chief Executive Officer. Dixon will replace Tom L. Ward effective Jan. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC