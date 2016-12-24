SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gulfport Energy Corp.
Gulfport Energy Corp. - Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy Corp. in a research report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Fri
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Fri
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC