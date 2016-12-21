Small methane leak detected at shuttered Porter Ranch gas well

PORTER RANCH >> A slight methane leak was detected Saturday seeping out of the plugged natural gas well at Aliso Canyon responsible for the largest natural gas leak in the nation, Southern California Gas officials reported. At 7:45 a.m., SoCalGas inspectors working with infrared cameras detected “a very slight and intermittent observation of methane” at the SS-25 well at its Aliso Canyon Storage Facility north of Porter Ranch, according to the company.

