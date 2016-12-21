Small methane leak detected at shuttered Porter Ranch gas well
PORTER RANCH >> A slight methane leak was detected Saturday seeping out of the plugged natural gas well at Aliso Canyon responsible for the largest natural gas leak in the nation, Southern California Gas officials reported. At 7:45 a.m., SoCalGas inspectors working with infrared cameras detected “a very slight and intermittent observation of methane” at the SS-25 well at its Aliso Canyon Storage Facility north of Porter Ranch, according to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|Dec 23
|Nipz8146
|24
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry...
|Dec 15
|Le Jimbo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC