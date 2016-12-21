Small methane leak detected at shutte...

Small methane leak detected at shuttered Porter Ranch gas well

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

PORTER RANCH >> A slight methane leak was detected Saturday seeping out of the plugged natural gas well at Aliso Canyon responsible for the largest natural gas leak in the nation, Southern California Gas officials reported. At 7:45 a.m., SoCalGas inspectors working with infrared cameras detected “a very slight and intermittent observation of methane” at the SS-25 well at its Aliso Canyon Storage Facility north of Porter Ranch, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Dec 23 Nipz8146 24
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC