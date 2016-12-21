Senators ask Trump EPA chief pick to disclose energy industry ties
Democrats on the U.S. Senate's environment panel on Wednesday asked President-elect Donald Trump's choice to head the Environmental Protection Agency to disclose his ties to the energy industry ahead of his confirmation hearing early next year. The six senators sent a letter to Scott Pruitt, who as Oklahoma Attorney General led several lawsuits against the Obama administration's EPA to block its environmental rules, to ask him to list his connections to energy companies to weigh whether these ties will influence his ability to run the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|6 hr
|Next
|27
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|8 hr
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo...
|Dec 23
|coyote505
|5
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick...
|Dec 22
|spocko
|74
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC