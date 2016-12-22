Senate Dems press Trump's wealthy pic...

Senate Dems press Trump's wealthy picks for financial data

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Top Senate Democrats are trying to put the brakes on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, insisting on extensive financial information on some of the wealthiest Americans before moving forward on nominations. Frustrated by the slow response of billionaires and multimillionaires to their request, 16 Democrats delivered an ultimatum Thursday, saying no committee should vote on a nominee until the individual has cleared an FBI background check, provided a financial report and an ethics agreement with the Office of Government Ethics, and responded to "reasonable requests for additional information" such as tax returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Fri coyote505 5
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... Fri Nipz8146 24
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Fri krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 4
News Essential Politics: Donald Trump's picks, Jerry... Dec 15 Le Jimbo 5
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,421

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC