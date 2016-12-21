Rex Energy: Positive Cash Flow Expect...

Rex Energy: Positive Cash Flow Expected In 2017, But Longer-Term Future Remains Challenging

OPEC agreement is of marginal benefit to Rex given its low percentage of oil production and that higher oil prices will lead to increased associated gas production from oil wells. Rex may be able to generate $30 million in positive cash flow in 2017 at current strip prices, making the odds of a near-term prepack fairly low.

