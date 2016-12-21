Resolute Energy: Period Of Rapid Shar...

Resolute Energy: Period Of Rapid Share Price Appreciation Coming To An End

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Resolute Energy is growing production very rapidly, with 2018 production levels expected to be more than double Q3 2016 levels. Resolute's oil breakeven point appears to be around $46 to $47 WTI, which is somewhat increased by the high base decline rates from its rapid growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 14 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 30
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Four Cabinet nominations that could blow up in ... Dec 26 USA Today 1
News Senate Democrats press Trump's wealthy picks fo... Dec 23 coyote505 5
News Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260... Dec 23 krushy3831 6
News Trump voters are thrilled with his Cabinet pick... Dec 22 spocko 74
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC