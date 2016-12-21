Public Service Enterprise Group: Forb...

Public Service Enterprise Group: Forbes Includes PSEG in the JUST 100 List of Top Corporate Citizens

Tuesday Dec 20

Forbes Magazine has named Public Service Enterprise Group to its JUST 100 list - which celebrates America's best corporate citizens. PSEG's JUST 100 accolade was based on its success in creating jobs, conducting business in an ethical manner, the strength of its retirement and health benefits, and caring about the communities in which it operates.

Chicago, IL

